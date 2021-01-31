Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

