Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.