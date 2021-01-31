Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.99. 8,315,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

