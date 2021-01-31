Wealth Architects LLC Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,558. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

