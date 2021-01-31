Wealth Architects LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock traded down $21.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,098.59. 1,006,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,737. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,042.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

