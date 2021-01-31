Wealth Architects LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock traded down $21.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,098.59. 1,006,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,737. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,042.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

