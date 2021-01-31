Wealth Architects LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,939. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

