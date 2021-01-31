Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,558. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

