Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $35.74. 4,724,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,773. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.