Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

