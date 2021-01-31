Wealth Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 842 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.85 and its 200-day moving average is $298.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

