Wealth Architects LLC Sells 175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. PGGM Investments raised its stake in American Water Works by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,087 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.02. 1,114,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,651. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.