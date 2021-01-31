Wealth Architects LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.25. 527,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -313.67 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

