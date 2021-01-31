Wealth Architects LLC Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

AWK stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,651. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

