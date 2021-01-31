WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

