Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.10.

ATVI stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

