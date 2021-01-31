Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of TSLA opened at $793.53 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $751.87 and a 200 day moving average of $499.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

