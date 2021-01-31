Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

