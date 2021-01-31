Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.