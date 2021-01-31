Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $190.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 442,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

