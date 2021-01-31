Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

