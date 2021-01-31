Wells Fargo & Company Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $190.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

