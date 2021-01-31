Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.54.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) alerts:

TSE:WDO opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.651383 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.