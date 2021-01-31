WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 7,646 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

