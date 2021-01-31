Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 179,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,947. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

