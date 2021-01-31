Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WIW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 55,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,118,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 341,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 49.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

