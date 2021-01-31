Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

