Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.25

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 171384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

