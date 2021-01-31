WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.43 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get WestRock alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.