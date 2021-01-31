Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $31.19. 7,554,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 4,604,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.