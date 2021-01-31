Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $39.74 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

