Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTBDY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. 14,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

