Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

