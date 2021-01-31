William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIMHY. HSBC downgraded shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIMHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. William Hill has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

