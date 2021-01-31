Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $145.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.11.

WSM stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

