WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 196.7% in January

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $77.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.

