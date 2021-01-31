WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 3,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.79% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

