WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 3,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

