Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

