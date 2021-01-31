Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $68,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Graco by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.