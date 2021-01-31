WOM Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,581.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $93,581.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

