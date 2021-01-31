WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

