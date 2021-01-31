Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

