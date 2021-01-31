Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

