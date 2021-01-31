Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

