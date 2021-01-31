Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $39.50. Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 629,837 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £60.19 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

About Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.