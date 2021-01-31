xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $32,763.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005889 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004424 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,318,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,730 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

