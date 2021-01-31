Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4743053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

