Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4743053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

