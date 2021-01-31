YF Link Reaches 1-Day Volume of $860,632.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. YF Link has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $860,632.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One YF Link token can now be purchased for about $536.50 or 0.01643497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.