Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 64,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.